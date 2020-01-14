Bernie Sanders Moves Climate Change Doomsday Deadline to ‘Right Now’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) once again adjusted his climate change doomsday deadline, proclaiming during Tuesday night’s debate in Iowa that action must be taken “right now” to prevent an “uninhabitable” planet for future generations.

“Let’s be clear. If we as a nation do not transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, and not by 2050, not by 2040, but unless we lead the world right now — not easy stuff — the planet we are leaving our kids will be uninhabitable and unhealthy,” Bernie Sanders declared.

This is not the first time Sanders has adjusted his doomsday timeline. He also shortened the deadline to eight or nine years — down from 12 years — during the Democrat debate in November.

“We don’t have decades. What the scientists are telling us: if we don’t get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world — major cities — going underwater,” Sanders said at the time.

Sanders also suggested that Australia’s bushfires are caused, at least in part, by climate change, despite the fact that the fires have been attributed to an arson epidemic across the country.

“We are seeing Australia burning,” Sanders claimed.