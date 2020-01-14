Project Veritas: Bernie Sanders Staffer Says Warren Voters ‘Hung Up on Vaginas’

Newly-released undercover video shows a campaigner for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lamenting that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) supporters are “hung up on vaginas” instead of voting for the best policies.

Kyle Jurek, who Project Veritas identifies as a Sanders field organizer, is seen slamming the Warren campaign for sending canvassers to her opponent’s events.

“They’re, like, sending canvassers to our events. We have that climate summit with Naomi Klein and AOC. Fucking Warren campaign people show up, want to fucking table the event, want to set up a table for Warren and we’re like, get the fuck out of here,” says Jurek. “This isn’t a Warren event. You’re not coming in here and fucking scooping up people, like no.”

In another part of the video, Jurek complains that Sanders is a bad judge of character, pointing to the candidate’s previous support of Warren as an example.

“Bernie’s a bad judge of character, so like he has [Jeff] Weaver, who is like one of his senior advisors, and is a shitty fucking human and he likes him,” the Sanders organizer said. “He’s friends with Elizabeth Warren. What can you do? Bernie has started opening lines of attacks against Warren, but he keeps it policy-based.”

Jurek then launches into an attack on Warren supporters for wanting a woman to be the Democratic nominee, even if her policies are worse than Sanders’s.

“People tell me on the doors, ‘Yeah, I like Bernie, but I really want a woman [to win]. So it’s like, you’re okay with a woman if she has worse policies? Just because she’s a woman, ’cause she has a vagina, that’s why you’re going to vote for her?” he says. “The world is on fire. This is an emergency situation and you’re hung up on vaginas.”

The undercover video’s emergence comes one day after Warren claimed Sanders told her in December 2018 that he did not believe that a woman could win the White House in 2020.

“Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren recalled of her meeting with Sanders.

The Vermont lawmaker vehemently denied making the remark in a statement to CNN,

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” he said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist, and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”