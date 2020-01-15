Amazon named the forthcoming investigative blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite its “most anticipated” nonfiction book for the week of January 12.

“MOST ANTICIPATED—There were more pre-orders for Profiles in Corruption than any other book on this list,” stated Amazon Charts.

Slated to hit bookstores nationwide on January 21, Profiles in Corruption by Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart senior contributor Peter Schweizer hit #1 in Amazon 10 days before its official release. The book is said to contain never-before-published revelations about Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Eric Garcetti, Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, and Amy Klobuchar—several of whom are featured on the book’s cover.

On Monday, Sean Hannity announced that he plans to launch the book on his show.

“Our friend Peter Schweizer, I have learned, has his new book coming out one week from tomorrow. He will launch it one week from today on this show. It’s Profiles in Corruption,” Hannity said. “It hit #1 on Amazon ten days before the release. You know why? Look how ahead of the curve he was on so many other occasions. I mean, he does a lot of really good work. He was the first one to discover the Clinton Foundation, Burisma Holdings, etc.”

According to Axios’s Mike Allen, Profiles in Corruption took Schweizer and his GAI team of investigators a year and a half to research. Amazon says the book numbers 368 pages in length.