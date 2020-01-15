#NeverWarren began trending after Tuesday’s Democrat debate, which ended with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) refusing to shake Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) hand.

Critics cried foul following the conclusion of the debate, claiming that CNN clearly demonstrated a bias against Sanders. The issue boiled over after CNN moderator Abby Phillip asked Warren how she felt about Sanders alleged remark about a woman being unable to win the presidency — a remark he denied just seconds before:

Phillips: You’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman couldn’t win the election? Bernie: Correct. Phillips: Warren, what did you think when Sanders said a woman couldn’t win the election? Warren: I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie.

“And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump?” Warren continued, seemingly attempting to garner feminist support.

“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections,” Warren said. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me.”

“And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the past 30 years is me,” she continued, resulting in an awkward back and forth with Sanders:

SANDERS: Well, just to set the record straight, I defeated an incumbent Republican running for Congress. WARREN: When? SANDERS: Nineteen-ninety. That’s how I won, beat a republican congressman. (LAUGHTER) Number two… WARREN: Thirty years ago. SANDERS: … of course, I don’t think there’s any debate up here… WARREN: Wasn’t it 30 years ago? SANDERS: I beat an incumbent Republican congressman. WARREN: And I said I was the only one who’s beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years.

The debate concluded with an icy sentiment, as Warren refused to shake Sanders’ hand.

Sanders supporters were not just upset with CNN and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) following the debate. They were also upset with Warren and expressed their sentiments on Twitter. However, the remarks also caused many Democrats to scramble, stepping forward to speak out against the #NeverWarren trend and contending that, if she is the candidate, they should all unite behind her. #CNNisTrash, #WarrenIsASnake, and #WomenforBernie also trended following the debate.

Here is a sampling:

I see that #CNNisTrash is trending #2 in California. — Ben Manski (@BenManski) January 15, 2020

Berners own Twitter tonight! #CNNisTrash and #NeverWarren are both trending, as well as a dash of Van Jones bashing. — Bill Cimbrelo 🌹 (@Bill_Cimbrelo) January 15, 2020

ON #WARREN Yesterday I took some heat from Warren supporters I respect for calling the statement about #Bernie a "low blow." At no point did I accuse her of leaking the story. But apparently, CNN confirms she DID leak it. I reject tags like #NeverWarren, but I reaffirm my tweet: https://t.co/bwKReda6nm — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 15, 2020

I have respect for both Sanders and Warren. I’m supporting Warren because her policies focused on Black women early. Bernie at one point pushed her to run for President. So this #NeverWarren nonsense needs to stop. We should happily vote for either one who gets the nod. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 15, 2020

This #NeverWarren hashtag just shows you how much Bernie’s campaign has become a cult of personality. Take a deep breath, people, because any person on that stage is a million times better than Trump. — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) January 15, 2020

#NeverWarren? I really believe if Bernie were not in this race that he himself would vote for Warren out of these candidates. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 15, 2020

Early in the candidacy, Warren organized w/Black women, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Her policies intentionally targeted marginalized communities w/PLANS. Same people saying “vote for the nominee” are now posting #NeverWarren. But I suppose sexism doesn’t exist? — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) January 15, 2020

Saying #NeverWarren or Never any Democratic candidate who may win the nomination is WHITE PRIVILEGE on display. PERIOD. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 15, 2020

Anyone posting #NeverWarren gets blocked immediately. That kind of nonsense tells me that you're really only concerned with your candidate winning—which is how we got Trump. We've seen this movie before. We're trying to remove a historically malignant despot. Do better. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 15, 2020

It must be nice for the #NeverWarren folks to no longer have to pretend they were ever going to vote for anyone other than Bernie. — Matthew Monagle (@LabSplice) January 15, 2020

This is incredibly sad and petty, and it does not represent or reflect the Bernie Sanders supporters who I know to be committed to radical progressive change and not this childish nonsense that only serves to divide and distract.#NeverWarren — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 15, 2020

Rather than #NeverWarren, I’m voting blue no matter who. I hate seeing this Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren drama. The CNN moderators and producers wanted to stir things up again because they care more about ratings than democracy. I love Sanders and I love Warren. Enough. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 15, 2020

I ride with @BernieSanders. Full stop. But if @ewarren takes it, I'll be right there with her. Why? I'm an Arab + Muslim-Am doctor who is TOO DAMN TIRED of watching people die w/o healthcare, education, & jobs + wars started in the Middle east to fall for #neverwarren. — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) January 15, 2020

“The framing of the question was definitely one-sided,” Sanders surrogate Nina Turner told Breitbart News in the spin room Tuesday.

