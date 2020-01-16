Virginia County Supervisors Pull Gun Control Support After Public Backlash

Prince William County supervisors pulled a resolution in support of more firearm laws after county residents flooded their board meeting Tuesday with opposition to gun control.

The Prince William Times reports that the resolution was initially discussed by the previous board of supervisors, which was Republican-controlled, and which passed a “Constitutional County” declaration December 10, 2019.

Democrat Board Chair Ann Wheeler proposed Resolution 10A for the new board, and the matter was discussed on January 7, 2020, but a vote on the matter was suspended amid public backlash.

The vote was rescheduled for January 21, 2020, only to be abruptly canceled on January 14, 2020, with the resolution tabled “indefinitely.”

The resolution would have put the county on record in support of red flag laws, criminalization of private gun sales via universal background checks, and penalties for gun storage violations, among other things.

Democrat lawmakers at the state level are currently pushing a war on guns that includes licensing for AR-15 owners; the creation of a database of said owners; and a ban on “high capacity” magazines, suppressors, and certain aftermarket triggers.

On January 15, 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) temporarily banned gun possession on State Capitol grounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.