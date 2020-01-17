Despite widespread claims by elected Democrats that black Americans are being unprecedentedly discriminated against in polling stations, about 12-in-13 say they have never experienced voter suppression.

A new poll released by the Washington Post/Ipsos asked black Americans 18 and over whether they had ever experienced in the last ten years a situation where they “tried to vote in a local, state or national election and were not allowed to vote for some reason.”

In response, 92 percent of the black Americans polled — or 12-in-13 — said they have never experienced such a circumstance where they attempted to vote but were turned away. Only seven percent of respondents said they had experienced voter suppression and one percent had no opinion on the matter.

The poll comes as 2020 Democrats have broadly claimed that “voting purges” in states like Georgia are preventing black Americans from being able to vote in elections at an unprecedented level.

In November 2019, then-2020 Democrat candidate for president Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) falsely claimed that Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia today if not for the “voter suppression” of “African-American communities,” providing no evidence for the accusation.

For decades, elected Democrats have claimed that voter ID laws suppress the votes of minorities, particularly black Americans. In 2017, though, black voters turned out in droves to support Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in Alabama’s special Senate election — making up 29 percent of voters despite being only 26 percent of the state’s population.

Alabama, like numerous other states, requires voters to show a form of ID before they vote to prove their identity and prevent voter fraud.

Voter ID Law Had No ‘Suppression’ Impact on Black Americans in Recent Alabama Electionhttps://t.co/xlUip06ur7 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 11, 2018

In Eric Eggers’ 2018 book titled Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) executive research director details how “the Democrat political machine is built in part on the reliance of illegal votes cast by demographics that vote reliably for Democrats.”

This “political machine,” as Eggers describes, is partly committed to stopping voter ID laws with accusations of racism and voter suppression, despite there being no evidence supporting these claims, he says.

The Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted between January 2 and 8 with a random national sample of 1,088 non-Hispanic black adults age 18 and over. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.