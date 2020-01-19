Poll: Trump Approval Among Farmers Hits Record High at 83%

Support for President Donald Trump among American farmers is on the rise, according to a new poll released this week.

According to the latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll, which featured responses from 1,286 farmers, President Trump received an approval rating of 83 percent, a point higher than the previous poll. Only 18 percent disapprove of President Trump. Since Farm Journal’s tracking of Trump’s support from farmers in recent months, the latest poll marks his highest approval.

“Of note is the strongly approve category went up three percentage points from an already lofty (December) number and his highest overall approval ratings ever,” said Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer.

“That says the president’s approval is rock-solid,” Wiesemeyer added. “With the recent upbeat news on USMCA and the Phase 1 accord with China, the ratings will likely remain firm ahead.”

Farmers who stated they “strongly approve” of President Trump rose to 64 percent in January, up from 61 percent at the end of 2019. A mere 19 percent said they “somewhat approve” of President Trump’s performance, while only three percent said they “somewhat disapprove.”

“Trump needs the rural vote to keep the same states he won in 2016 in his win column come November,” Wiesemeyer said. “In fact, contacts say he is focusing on winning Minnesota this time as a backstop should he lose a state he won in 2016. That means agriculture will continue to be a key topic in the president’s re-election campaign.”

In accordance with the latest poll results, President Trump also spoke at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention in Austin, Texas, where he praised the many accomplishments of American farmers.

