Mother of Charlottesville Victim: VA Democrats’ Gun Control ‘Extreme’

The mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer criticized some of the gun controls being pushed by Virginia Democrats as “a bit extreme.”

Heyer was killed on August 12, 2017, during the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On January 20, 2020, her mother, Susan Bro, told CNN that she grew up with guns and is “a gun owner” now. She understands efforts to push “common-sense gun measures” but does not agree with “extreme measures.”

As for the “extreme measures,” she acknowledged those are things over which people “need to be able to talk to their representatives.”

Bro voiced support for the actions that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) took regarding the Virginia Capitol grounds, saying “the measures were probably needed” for this specific rally.

The interview closed with Bro commenting on the Democrats’ list of gun controls, saying, “I think the list is a bit extreme. There are some good common-sense gun laws, though, that are on that list.”

