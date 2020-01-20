The White House on Monday announced the line-up of House lawmakers who will represent President Donald Trump at the Senate impeachment trial.

The members are: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mark Meadows (R-NC), John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Doug Collins (R-GA), Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Debbie Lesko (R-AZ).

“Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.