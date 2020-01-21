Illinois State Board of Elections Confirms Non-Citizens Voted in 2018

Non-citizens voted in the 2018 election and hundreds more were improperly registered to vote, an Illinois state election official confirmed to local media.

In total, the Illinois State Board of Elections said 574 non-citizens were improperly registered to vote in the 2018 election and out of those noncitizens, 19 fraudulently voted, according to state data from WCIA.com.

Though the figure of 19 noncitizens voting seems small, local reporter Mark Maxwell noted that in 2018 some elections in Macon County were decided by just one vote.

Update: the State Board of Elections says out of the 547 non-citizens, 19 of them voted in 2018. Working now to confirm their exact location. Macon County Sheriff's race was decided by just one vote in 2018. 7 of the 547 non-citizens were registered in Macon County. https://t.co/pmJd3N5kSZ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 21, 2020

Secretary of State Jesse White’s office called the “programming error” where 574 noncitizens were improperly registered to vote an “isolated” incident that has already been fixed. State officials said the noncitizens have been removed from the voter rolls.

Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt said in a statement:

For whatever reason, that technological programming error did not properly remove the individuals. The individuals who are applying for driver’s license were inadvertently pooled into the automatic voter registration.

Illinois is a sanctuary state that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. The state, like California, allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses and has an automatic voter registration system for individuals obtaining state IDs.

As Breitbart News has reported, state Democrats in New York are moving an effort forward to automatically register all individuals who are eligible and have state IDs like driver’s licenses, which illegal aliens are now able to obtain. The law may register noncitizens to vote if they do not properly “opt-out” when obtaining their license.

In California, where illegal aliens are allowed to obtain driver’s licenses as well, voter fraud has become common across the state. In 2018, the state’s DMV admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over six months.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.