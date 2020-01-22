Chelsea Clinton Announces ‘She Persisted’ Book About Female Athletes

Chelsea Clinton unveiled her next She Persisted children’s book on Tuesday about female athletes who have “faced their own unique set of challenges.”

The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, announced Tuesday that she will release She Persisted in Sports later in the year.

The book is the third in the She Persisted series and is aimed at children between the ages of four and eight years old.

“‘She Persisted in Sports’ is a book for everyone who has ever aimed for a goal and been told it wasn’t theirs to hit, for everyone who has ever raced for a finish line that seemed all too far away, and for everyone who has ever felt small or unimportant while out on the field,” a news release from publisher Philomel Books said.

Clinton said in a Tuesday tweet that she was “thrilled” to announce the upcoming book, which scheduled for release on May 19:

Thrilled to announce She Persisted In Sports, a picture book that celebrates inspiring women athletes who changed sports and history! Hope you'll check out the cover reveal in @marieclaire! #ShePersisted https://t.co/gApGMh6Uru — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 21, 2020

When she is not writing children’s books, Chelsea Clinton is earning a hefty salary as the director of a corporate board. The former first daughter has made $9 million while serving on the board for the IAC/InterActiveCorp since 2011.

She has also been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and has dropped hints about following in her parents’ footsteps and running for political office if “someone were to step down or retire.”