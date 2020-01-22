Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President and 2020 Democrat Joe Biden, must appear in court after violating court orders to turn over financial documents as part of a paternity case, an Arkansas judge said.

On Monday, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer approved an “Order to Appear and Show Cause,” which was filed into the court record on Tuesday due to the state’s courts being closed on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “The one-sentence order was prepared by Clinton and Jennifer Lancaster, attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s 16-month-old child,” notes the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In May, Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, filed a lawsuit against Biden, alleging that he is the father of her 16-month-old baby — a fact since confirmed by DNA testing and affirmed by the judge in the case — and requested that he pay child support. Further, Roberts has asked him to cover her lawyer fees. According to court documents filed by Roberts, the two met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she was once employed.

The court order comes as the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump has begun. The younger Biden has been floated as a possible witness in the trial.

In a statement, Clinton Lancaster affirmed impeachment trial and the paternity case are two separate matters.

“My understanding is impeachment proceedings are ongoing,” said Lancaster. “I have not received any subpoena. I don’t believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings. We don’t have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support.”

On Tuesday, Lancaster filed a “Second Motion for Contempt and for Order to Show Cause,” stating that Hunter Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support.”

A court order shows Hunter Biden ignored a January 16 deadline to hand over documents regarding his finances over the last five years. In December, the Daily Mail reported that Roberts requested information about Hunter’s past business dealings, including records on how much he was compensated as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy firm at the center of allegations of corruption against him and his father. Several reports indicate the younger Biden was compensated up to $83,000 monthly by firm despite a lack of expertise in the gas sector. Roberts also asked for information on whether Biden received funds from a Chinese national or entity for investment purposes, court documents show.

The development comes as New York Times best-selling author and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s new bombshell book — Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite — reveals that Hunter Biden and his business partners were involved in Burnham Financial Group — an entity that made deals with Chinese firms and oligarchs.

