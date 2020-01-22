***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats Begin Opening Arguments

Democrats will have 24 hours over the next three days for their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Opening arguments are set to start at 1 PM ET on Wednesday.

1:10 PM: First up is Schiff, the House’s head impeachment manager. The Senate will take a short break after about two hours.

1:05 PM: Senators join Roberts in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as day two is about to begin.

12:50 PM: Chief Justice John Roberts has arrived to preside over the Senate. He will soon gavel in the second day of the impeachment trial.

12:45 PM: Schiff, again pushing for witnesses, making the point at a press conference that Trump’s team (Sekulow) conceded that the Senate is not a “court of appeals.” He says Democrats will begin the trial with a “factual chronology” because House Managers cannot assume Senators know all of the details.

Trump earlier called the trial “a total hoax” and “a disgrace.”

Schumer claims Trump’s team was “unprepared” last night as he pushed amendment after amendment, keeping the Senate in session until 2 AM. Schumer refused McConnell’s offer to bundle all of the amendments.

One of the House Managers pouncing on Trump’s comments:

