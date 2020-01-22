Poll: Bernie Sanders Holds Solid Lead over Joe Biden in California

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is holding a four-point lead over Joe Biden (D) in California, a University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education/PACE poll released this week revealed.

The survey, taken January 3-10, 2020, among 2,000 California voters, showed Vermont’s socialist senator holding a solid lead in the Golden State, with 28 percent to Biden’s 24 percent. The margin of error of +/- 2.19 percent takes Sanders’ lead outside of statistical error.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third place but is down by double-digits with 12 percent support. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in four points behind with eight percent support.

The poll spelled trouble for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), who is relying on a Super Tuesday strategy. He only garnered six percent support, despite spending “roughly $24 million” on ads in the state, according to the Hill.

Andrew Yang (D) followed with five percent support, and Tom Steyer (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) fell behind with three percent and two percent, respectively:

#California @TulchinResearch Poll (1/3-10):

Sanders 28%

Biden 24%

Warren 12%

Buttigieg 8%

Bloomberg 6%

Yang 5%

Steyer 3%

Klobuchar 2% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 22, 2020

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last month also showed Sanders leading the Democrat field in California, with 24 percent. The same poll showed Biden slipping behind Warren for third place, with 14 percent to the Massachusetts senator’s 22 percent.

The California poll’s results coincide with the CNN poll released on Wednesday, showing the socialist senator surging nationally, leading the field with 27 percent support.