Texas church hero Jack Wilson said that Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s gun control positions would have rendered congregants defenseless on the day of the church attack.

On December 29, 2019, an attacker opened fire on congregants at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Within second the attacker was killed by armed congregant Wilson, while other armed congregants also drew their guns and walked toward the shooter.

On December 30, 2019, Breitbart News reported Wilson commenting on his actions, saying, “I feel like I killed evil.”

Bloomberg addressed the Texas church shooting by saying he does not believe congregants should be armed.

On January 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg did praise the heroics of armed congregants, but said gun possession ought to be reserved for law enforcement.

Wilson warned that Bloomberg’s gun control would have cost congregants’ lives the day of the attack, because they would have been defenseless until police arrived, Fox News reported.

He said, “Even though the White Settlement police department did arrive in roughly two minutes from the time the first call went it, by that time…the carnage would have been much, much worse.”

Wilson suggested that if Bloomberg would give up his armed guards he could better understand the struggle of the common man.

