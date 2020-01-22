Watch Live: Pro-Life Advocates Lay 3,000 Flowers Outside SCOTUS to Remember Preborn

Pro-life advocates are laying 3,000 flowers at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to remember the number of babies that are aborted each day in the United States.

January 22 is National Sanctity of Human Life Day and also the marks the 47th year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that made abortion on demand the law of the land.

“Since that tragic day in 1973, more than 61 million innocent children have been brutally killed by abortion,” the National Pro-Life Center’s website states. “That number continues to climb as 3,000 precious lives are aborted every day.”

The website covers the history of the remembrance effort:

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating January 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Part of the proclamation states: “I call upon the citizens of this blessed land to gather on that day in homes and places of worship to give thanks for the gift of life, and to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of every human being and the sanctity of each human life.”

Pro-life supporters sponsored each of the flowers laid out on Wednesday.

On Friday, the annual March for Life takes place on the National Mall in Washington, DC, and thousands of pro-life supporters are expected to attend from across the country.

The “Remembering the Pre-born, Flowers and Prayer Vigil” takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. The organizers of the event is the group Faith and Liberty.

