Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly distributed gadgets like fidget spinners and stress balls to his colleagues ahead of the hours-long Senate impeachment trial on Thursday, Roll Call reported.

Burr, who held a “Carolina Cookout” featuring all-American favorites like hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and ice cream as part of Thursday’s weekly lunch, reportedly distributed “an assortment of fidget spinners and other gizmos to his GOP colleagues,” according to Roll Call.

The move follows two days of well-documented boredom among senators, some of whom have dozed off, crafted paper airplanes, and passed notes. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was spotted fiddling with a container holding lozenges and reportedly read the back of the container.

ABC News reporter Ben Siegel reported that Burr also provided stress balls:

.@SenatorBurr passed out stress balls and fidget spinners to GOP senators at lunch ahead of today's impeachment proceedings, an aide confirms. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 23, 2020

GOP senators have been spotted with the gift from their colleague:

Fidget spinners are popular in the Senate chamber today. Sen. Burr has been using his blue one the whole time. Sen. Cotton has a purple one and Sen. Toomey has a white one but they haven’t picked them up yet…. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 23, 2020

Three senators were spotted with fidget spinners as impeachment trial proceedings began on Thursday.

Sens. Tom Cotton (purple spinner), Richard Burr (blue spinner), and Pat Toomey (white spinner) were spotted with spinners on their desks. — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 23, 2020

Burr has a blue fidget spinner laying on his desk. That’s the only thing on his desk. He’s not spinning it at the moment. https://t.co/7vaVEmttoD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 23, 2020

As manager Jerry Nadler started presenting and played video from the House impeachment inquiry about the constitutional basis for impeachment, Burr picked up his blue fidget spinner and started twirling it.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who sits next to Burr, looked over and smiled. — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 23, 2020

Day three of the Senate impeachment trial is currently underway.