Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Advises Him Not to Attend Impeachment Hearing

Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump should not attend his impeachment hearing, Jay Sekulow, his lawyer, recommended on Wednesday.

“His counsel might recommend against that,” Sekulow told reporters on Wednesday evening. “That’s not the way it works. I mean, presidents don’t do that”:

Trump indicated at a press conference in Davos on Wednesday morning that he was open to the idea.

“I’d love to go. Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked reporters. “I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces.”

After Trump’s press conference, Sen. Rand Paul invited the president to the trial as his guest, sharing a picture on Twitter of a ticket to the Senate Gallery.

“Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade,” he wrote in a message the president then shared:

Trump leaves Thursday afternoon for Florida to deliver a speech at the Republican National Committee Winter Meeting in Doral, Florida.

The Senate will reconvene Thursday afternoon to continue the impeachment trial, as Democrat House impeachment managers will detail the second article of impeachment charging abuse of power.

