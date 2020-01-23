VA Democrat Senator: Pro-2A Rally Doesn’t Change Gun Control Mandate

A day after thousands attended Virginia’s Second Amendment rally, State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) was quoted saying, “We are in charge now” and signaling full speed ahead for gun control.

WJLA reported Surovell declaring, “We are in charge now” and “We feel like we have a mandate to do something and we are going to continue to move forward.”

This week alone, Virginia Senate Democrats are pushing stricter requirements for concealed carry permit issuance, gun storage laws, and penalties for gun owners who fail to report stolen firearms within 24 hours of the theft. All of these controls will impact law-abiding citizens only.

On January 22, 2020, Breitbart News reported Democrats are also working to put a permanent ban in place to prevent gun possession on Virginia Capitol grounds.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) temporarily banned guns on Capitol grounds just ahead of the January 20, 2020, pro-2A rally. He claimed he did so because of “violent rhetoric” associated with the rally.

His ban covered “bats and sticks” as well. In similar fashion, the Democrats’ permanent ban would prohibit not only guns but any possession of “a bowie knife, switchblade knife, ballistic knife, machete, razor, slingshot, spring stick, fighting chain, throwing star, and oriental dart,”

