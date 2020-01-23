Vice President Mike Pence’s office strongly rejected the online suggestion Prince Charles had “snubbed” him Thursday at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

A short video spread on Twitter of Prince Charles shaking hands with world leaders such as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but skipped over Pence who was standing nearby.

Prince Charles skips greeting US's Pence, shakes hands with Israel's Netanyahuhttps://t.co/mXvkSNVkDn pic.twitter.com/9RVBwVBkg4 — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) January 23, 2020

there isn’t a world in which Prince Charles snubs Mike Pence. the royal family aren’t going to save you, sorry pic.twitter.com/pvP3e6cZMw — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 23, 2020

The White House said Pence had spoken and shaken hands with Prince Charles prior to the event which was designed to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, as Breitbart News reported.

“Vice President Pence and the Second Lady spoke with Prince Charles for five minutes in the pre-program before they entered the hall,” the vice president’s press secretary Katie Waldman said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Also they shook hands at the end of his remarks.”

Waldman shared a photo of Prince Charles speaking with Pence, taken by White House photographer Myles D. Cullen, and video of the two leaders having a pleasant encounter.

Video of @Mike_Pence and Prince Charles backstage in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/PWOypUaUs3 — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020