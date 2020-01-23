WhyWeMarch: Thousands Gathering in D.C. to Join March for Life

Thousands of Americans are traveling from their homes to Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life celebration on Friday.

The theme of the 2020 March for Life is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman.”

Who's ready to march for Life THIS WEEK?! #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/iKNeVTIRzG — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 20, 2020

#MarchForLife In 12 short hours we board a bus heading east with hundreds of other kids from western North Dakota so we can march. So excited and proud of these young men and women. #30hourbusride is nothing #whywemarch. pic.twitter.com/8E7pfuoxAw — Brian Rodgers (@theBrianRodgers) January 20, 2020

This week I will travel with a group of my peers to Washington DC to participate in my 5th @March_for_Life Please join me in thought and prayer as we remember everyone affected by abortion. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/fjAYBT6ie8 — Sean P. Connor (@ItsSeanConnor) January 19, 2020

Looking forward to all of the @March_for_Life attendees who will make their way to Washington next week. If you are an Oklahoman marching for life, I encourage you to stop by my D.C. office and share why you march. #whywemarch #ProLife pic.twitter.com/HQUyd2djKl — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) January 17, 2020

This 47th March for Life will be exceptional, as Donald Trump will become the first U.S. president in history to speak, in person, at the rally.

See you on Friday…Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

🚨BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump will be the first president in history to speak at the March for Life this Friday.#ProLife #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/XnZTuqGd65 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) January 22, 2020

Many of those attending from around the country will be celebrating their own special reasons for marching, such as gratitude for the lives of their “unplanned pregnancies,” their children who were born prematurely or with disabilities, or those who were conceived in rape.

Sometimes the best thing in life are unplanned. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/ex272bB6Ao — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 19, 2020

"My son was born days after I completed my 1st semester at Columbia Law School. I rejected the need to choose between motherhood & my dreams of becoming a lawyer. I would have never graduated with honors or gotten my dream job without him pushing me to be better every single day" pic.twitter.com/zUZM0g6lzC — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2020

Born at 26 weeks…When was she a child? When was she a "choice"? #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/qjDrfLo2Do — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 17, 2020

Many said this baby wouldn’t survive then they said she wouldn’t have a productive life and would be a “vegetable”…they were wrong. I was fine. Praise and glory to God! #WhyWeMarch #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Ptj1MK8o7k — Sister Andrew Marie (@SrAndrewFSP) January 22, 2020

No matter your size, your life is important. pic.twitter.com/1Pn7xoAjdw — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 23, 2020

We have lost over 53 million of our classmates, teammates, and friends to abortion since Roe v. Wade. This is not somebody else's problem. We are the generation that will end abortion. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/8MHNVUP7qr — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 16, 2020

Since Roe v Wade, approximately 30 million females have been aborted. These are our sisters, classmates, and friends wiped away from our lives forever directly because of abortion. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/5DqfNl2nKJ — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 23, 2020

As I’m leaving for the @March_for_Life tomorrow I thought I would introduce the world to me grandson Wyatt do May 9th. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/sdVLbo7pcz — Bryan Kemper 🇺🇸 (@BryanKemper) January 21, 2020

And some will be celebrating their own lives – that they, themselves, survived abortion.

This is my daughter. If I hadn’t survived an abortion, she wouldn’t be here. Abortion didn’t empower me as a woman. It tried to strip my right as a woman and my right to motherhood. The chance at life and motherhood is what truly empowers me as a woman. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/Baeh6cmtRI — Claire Culwell (@claireculwell) January 14, 2020

Melissa Ohden was born in an abortion clinic. Now she's committed to sharing her powerful testimony on the beauty of life within the womb.

Join @melissaohden and other abortion survivors at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on January 24, 2020! pic.twitter.com/CXybkA75ZB — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2020

In addition to Trump, speakers at the March for Life Rally will include:

Jim Daly – president, Focus on the Family

Marjorie Dannenfelser – president, Susan B. Anthony List

Elisa Martinez – founder, New Mexico Alliance for Life

David Platt – pastor, McLean Bible Church

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO)

State Representative Katrina Jackson (D-LA)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Melissa Ohden, survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion

Claire Culwell, survivor of a failed surgical abortion

First Lady of Louisiana Donna Hutto Edwards, wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Representatives from various faith groups are traveling to the nation’s capital to march for life:

As we approach the March for Life & Walk for Life, we continue to be reminded of how the abortion business is just that: a business. They don't have the true interests of women in mind. They simply want money & they get it through abortion.#WhyWeMarch https://t.co/7gCbcjXry7 — Anglicans For Life (@Anglicans4Life) January 21, 2020

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at how Virginia Knights help make the @March_for_Life possible year after year: https://t.co/E4GjrdiU5C #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/7ID3cuXmz6 — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) January 21, 2020

Ready to rock and roll #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/i6wExkewX6 — Lisa Graas † Passionist † #Catholic (@CatholicLisa) January 23, 2020

Every human person is formed by God and every person belongs to the human family, even the smallest, even the weakest. That is why the right to life is the first right, it is absolutely essential. –

Archbishop José H. Gomez

#WhyWeMarch #ProLife pic.twitter.com/iUS6SvSSpb — EWTN (@EWTN) January 22, 2020

The March for Life organization invites all who cannot attend the event in person, to participate online:

If you can't come to the March for Life on January 24, you can still participate! 1. Watch the March for Life Rally Live on Facebook: https://t.co/sa90qN3NuD

2. Share why you support the March for Life using #WhyWeMarch

3. Find a local march near you: https://t.co/9IDeuQBGDM — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2020

In his proclamation declaring January 22 “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” Trump said that, as a nation, “we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential.”

“We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption,” the president added. “On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonderful gift of life and renew our resolve to build a culture where life is always revered.”