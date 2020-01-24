Matt Mowers Praises Trump’s Address at March for Life Rally

New Hampshire Republican Matt Mowers praised President Donald Trump’s address Friday to the March for Life rally in Washington, DC.

Mowers, who is running for the Republican nomination for New Hampshire’s first congressional district, praised Trump for being the first president to address the March for Life rally.

Mowers said in a statement:

It comes as no surprise that President Trump will be the first President to attend the March for Life, as he has been the most pro-life President in the history of the United States. President Trump’s commitment to protecting the unborn has been second to none and his legacy will continue on through his conservative appointments to the judiciary. My prayers are with those who traveled down to Washington from across the country to let their voices be heard.

The New Hampshire Republican also served in the Donald Trump administration at the State Department. Mowers said that his experience serving in the Trump administration had increased his appreciation for the dignity of life.

“Having helped lead America’s global HIV program under President Trump, a program that has saved over 15 million lives, I have seen first-hand his commitment to preserving the value and dignity of all lives,” Mowers said.

In contrast to Mowers, Matt Mayberry, another GOP candidate for New Hampshire’s first district, said at an event in February 2019 with Never Trump Republican Bill Weld that he was “pro-choice.”

“As the only pro-life candidate in this race and as someone who marched with other New Hampshire pro-life leaders in Concord, I thank the President for his leadership of our national pro-life movement,” Mowers said.

Mowers’ campaign has gained significant steam in the congressional race.

Since announcing his campaign, Mowers raised $100,000 on his first day. Mowers is using the president’s campaign fundraising platform, WinRed.

Mowers also obtained endorsements from several prominent conservatives and Trump officials, such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and former State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert.

The New Hampshire Republican said last week that he takes the endorsements as a vote of confidence that he will help President Trump enact his legislative agenda.

Mowers told Breitbart News:

We just launched our campaign earlier this week and have received an outpouring of support from New Hampshire voters frustrated that Pappas is a Partisan Pelosi Puppet who votes with her 100% of the time and represents the first Trump district Democrat in the country to call for impeachment proceedings.

“I’m thankful for the support of so many of the President’s biggest allies because they know I’ll go to Washington to work with the President to build the wall to stop the influx of illegal drugs, lower prescription drug prices, and fight for our veterans,” he added.