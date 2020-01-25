Cindy McCain on Jeffrey Epstein: ‘We All Knew What He Was Doing’

Appearing earlier in January at an event on human trafficking, Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said that everyone was aware of deceased pedophile Jeffrey’s Epstein’s alleged sex crimes, and she criticized law enforcement for waiting so long to arrest him.

A partial transcript is as follows:

AUDIENCE MEMBER: I’m going to shoot straight. The perception among a lot of young people is that there is an untouchable ring of governmental and economic elites in this country that not only benefit, but actively participated in sex trafficking. Jeffrey Epstein was an example. Robert Kraft was arrested not for from here on trafficking charges. In terms of this as a grassroots movement, are these power players a priority for us right now? Can we even touch them or is this a pipedream we need to address in the future, somehow?

CINDY MCCAIN: It’s like everything. It hides in plain sight. Epstein was hiding in plain sight. We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him. All of a sudden, someone said “BS, we’re not afraid of you anymore and what you’re doing is not only wrong, but illegal.”

It’s like a house of cards now, it’s going to start tumbling. And these guys, if they don’t leave the country, number one, they’re going to get caught. And number two, they will not only get caught, but they’re going to be made examples of. That’s exactly what we should be doing with these guys, especially. In my opinion, Epstein’s a chickenshit for doing what he did. He should have faced the music on that one.