District Attorney: Armed Beer Store Clerk Justified in Killing Robber at Nearby Business

The district attorney for Pennsylvania’s Lehigh County says a beer store employee was justified in intervening and fatally shooting a robber at Drake’s Pizza Thursday night.

The Morning Call reports that the robbery suspect, 27-year-old Darrell J. Mussa Jr., entered the pizza store and demanded money. Drake’s employee Orlando Martinez put all the money he could find on the counter and then ran for the back of the store. As he ran he heard gunshots and even took a bullet to his buttocks.

At that time, Martinez did not know that the clerk of the nearby beer store had intervened and shot Mussa multiple times.

WFMZ reports that the man who intervened was following Mussa because he had robbed the beer store before entering Drake’s Pizza.

The DA’s office indicated the beer store clerk ultimately shot Mussa with a “lawfully-possessed semi-automatic pistol” because Mussa pointed a gun at him inside the pizza store.

