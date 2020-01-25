Poll: 69 Per Cent of French Predict Macron Will Lose Next Election

A poll has revealed that over two-thirds of the French public believe that current French President Emmanuel Macron will not be reelected in 2022.

The poll, which was conducted by the Elabe Institute, reveals that the French president has lost voters since 2017 with just 74 per cent of people who voted for him in the first round of the presidential race saying they would do so again in 2022, BFMTV reports.

Many French are becoming increasingly critical of the policies of Macron, as well, with 62 per cent saying they are disappointed and just 14 per cent stating they are satisfied by his term as president so far.

While Mr Macron has, to date, not publicly addressed whether he will be seeking a second term as president, 69 per cent of the poll respondents said that they do not expect him to be able to win the 2022 election.

Populist National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen, who came in second in the 2017 election, announced her intentions to run for president again in 2022 earlier this month.

Le Pen Triumphs Over Macron in EU Election Exit Poll, Calls for Fresh National Elections https://t.co/MX9PTsLkMY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 26, 2019

Of those disappointed with Macron in the Elabe institute poll, Le Pen supporters polled the highest with 80 per cent expressing the sentiment, followed by 77 per cent of the supporters of far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The poll is another blow for Macron who has seen over a year of continues protests every week by the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement, with early protests threatening to topple the government.

In recent weeks, France has been gripped with new protests over pension reform, with protesters closing down the famous Louvre museum last week following 44 consecutive days of protest.

Last week also saw protesters attempt to storm a theatre in northern Paris which Macron was attending, forcing police to evacuate the French leader as police held back demonstrators.

While Macron won the presidential elections and the subsequent parliamentary elections with his La Republique En Marche! (LREM) movement, his party lost the European Elections last year to Le Pen’s National Rally.