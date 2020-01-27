Poll: Amy Klobuchar Leads Elizabeth Warren in Iowa as Caucus Looms

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in Iowa one week from the February 3 caucus, an Emerson College poll released Sunday revealed.

The survey was taken January 23-26, 2020, less than two weeks from the upcoming February 3 caucuses. It showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leading the field in the Hawkeye State with 30 percent support — nine percent more than Joe Biden (D), who saw 21 percent support.

Klobuchar jumped to third place with 13 percent, besting Warren by two points. She celebrated the news on Twitter, writing, “Great news! The latest poll out of Iowa puts us in 3rd place at 13%!” She then asked for additional donations to “keep up the momentum”:

Great news! The latest poll out of Iowa puts us in 3rd place at 13%! Help us keep up the momentum and donate here: https://t.co/iVg91M9DTqhttps://t.co/2QrHiV2KnU pic.twitter.com/n080ZDViyP — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 27, 2020

Pete Buttigieg (D) followed closely behind Warren’s 11 percent with 10 percent support. Tom Steyer (D), Andrew Yang (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) followed with five percent support each. No other candidate received more than one percent support.

The survey polled 450 Democrat caucusgoers. The margin of error is +/- 4.6 percent:

#NEW Iowa @EmersonPolling: Sanders 30

Biden 21

Klobuchar 13

Warren 11

Buttigieg 10

Yang 5

Steyer 5

Gabbard 5 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 27, 2020

According to Emerson, the results are most positive for Sanders, who saw an eight-point bump from the findings in December. Buttigieg has suffered the most in terms of losing support, falling eight points from December’s results.

Each candidate competing in the Iowa caucus must maintain at least 15 percent support. As Emerson College Polling director Spencer Kimball pointed out, only two candidates have reached that threshold, meaning “at the caucus, the second and third-tier candidate supporters will have an impact on the eventual winner, even if the winner is not their first choice.”

Nonetheless, Kimball said a lot can change in the next week, citing the Iowa caucus battle between President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2016.