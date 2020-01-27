Report: Hunter Biden Agrees to Pay Child Support to Arkansas Woman

Hunter Biden, the youngest son of former Vice President and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, has agreed to make monthly child support payments to an Arkansas woman with whom he allegedly has a child, according to a report.

Biden agreed to pay the undisclosed amount of child support ahead of a Wednesday hearing in which he faced the prospect of being held in contempt of court.

CNBC reports:

The support is retroactive to November 2018, three months after the child was born to Lunden Alexis Roberts, according to a judge’s order filed Monday in Independence County Court, Arkansas. And Biden must pay Roberts, 28, an undisclosed amount for her attorneys’ fees and costs, according to the order. The amount of child support that Biden must pay could increase — or decrease — in the future, Judge Holly Meyer noted in her order. Meyer wrote that she currently lacks sufficient information about Biden’s income to determine a permanent amount of support.

The development comes after Meyer approved an “Order to Appear and Show Cause” in response to Biden violating court orders to hand over financial records as part of the paternity case.

Roberts, a 28-year-old stripper, sued the young Biden in May, alleging that he is the father of her 16-month-old baby — a fact since confirmed by DNA testing — and asked that he pay child support and cover her mounting legal expenses.

The agreement to pay child support comes as Senate Republicans continue to float Hunter Biden as a possible witness in the upper chamber’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Reports suggest the younger Biden was compensated up to $83,000 a month by the Ukrainian energy giant, Burisma Holdings, to serve on their board of directors — despite having no expertise in the oil and gas industry. The arrangement prompted President Trump to ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 to look into possible instances of wrongdoing, spurring a CIA officer to file a whistleblower report alleging the president sought to pressure his counterpart to probe the Bidens in exchange for U.S. military aid to the Eastern European country. Both President Trump and Zelensky have denied any pressure was applied and both their administrations have said the aid was never conditional on the probes.

A senior Zelensky adviser recently confirmed that Ukraine never viewed that U.S. aid was tied to any probes into the Bidens.

“We never had that feeling,” Andriy Yermak told TIME magazine. “We had a clear understanding that the aid has been frozen. We honestly said, ‘Okay, that’s bad, what’s going on here.’ We were told that they would figure it out. And after a certain amount of time the aid was unfrozen. We did not have the feeling that this aid was connected to any one specific issue.”