President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow on Monday, in an attempt to demonstrate Democrats’ failure to treat impeachment with the solemnity they claim to possess, flashed back to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) handing out impeachment pens to House impeachment managers in a “celebratory” manner after signing the articles of impeachment.

“Judge Starr laid out before you the solemn nature of these proceedings,” Sekulow said in the Senate chamber on Monday, asking lawmakers to “contrast the solemn nature of these proceedings” … with what took place in the House of Representatives upon the signing of the articles of impeachment.

Sekulow flashed back to a video of Pelosi smiling as she handed out pens to impeachment managers after signing the articles of impeachment.

“Pens distributed to the impeachment managers. A celebratory moment,” Sekulow stated. “Think about that. Think about this. A pointed moment.”

While Pelosi called the moment “so sad, so tragic for our country,” she smiled as she signed the articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi signs articles of impeachment before sending them to the Senate https://t.co/vG8Xz9WYwz pic.twitter.com/gVuQ79tyzL — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2020

She distributed the pens to pro-impeachment allies like Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Maxine Waters (D-CA), who was spotted holding up the pen and grinning ear to ear. They proceeded to pose for pictures, despite their claims that it was a sad and solemn occasion.

“So much for ‘somber’ and ‘solemn,'” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted following the Democrats’ actions.

“House Dems are so excited about impeachment that they’re passing out commemorative pens and grinning for photos at a celebration ceremony,” he continued. “Unbelievable”:

So much for “somber” and “solemn.” House Dems are so excited about impeachment that they’re passing out commemorative pens and grinning for photos at a celebration ceremony. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/GQUfG8VZQi — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 15, 2020

“They claim it’s a somber, serious occasion they’re heartbroken over… and then they pass out impeachment-signing pens with special cases. Folks. You can’t make it up,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) noted:

They claim it's a somber, serious occasion they're heartbroken over… and then they pass out impeachment-signing pens with special cases. Folks. You can't make it up. https://t.co/jl9VKD8cUc — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 15, 2020

“Nancy Pelosi’s souvenir pens served up on silver platters to sign the sham articles of impeachment…She was so somber as she gave them away to people like prizes,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham added at the time: