***Live Updates*** Impeachment Trial: Team Trump Continues Opening Arguments

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will continue to make opening arguments on Monday.

Trump’s team has about 20 more hours to present their arguments, but they are not expected to use all of their allotted time.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

1:35 PM: Starr emphasizing that impeachment should be a last resort and urges Senators to return to the text of the Constitution to restore the country’s history and tradition re: the common law of presidential impeachment. He says the text always speaks of crimes, beginning with treason. Starr says the Framers made a deliberate and wise choice to cabin the power of impeachment. He says impeachment and removal overturns a national election and influences the next. He speaks about how impeachment must be bipartisan in nature.

1:15 PM: Sekulow is introducing Ken Starr, who will speak next. Starr says the Senators are not in a legislative chamber during the proceedings but in a tribunal. He says we are living in “an age of impeachment” where presidential impeachment is invoked frequently and destabilizing.

1:10 PM: Sekulow leads off and they will not deal with speculation and allegations and deal with transcripts. He asks if presidents will now get impeached every time there is a policy difference.

1:05 PM: Senate Chaplain mentions Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant’s death before the trial resumes. McConnell wishes Chief Justice Roberts a happy birthday.

12:50 PM: A friendly reminder about the “Impeachment Hoax” hearing from Trump:

12:45 PM: More pressure could be put on Chief Justice Roberts:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.