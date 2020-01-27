Live Updates*** Impeachment Trial: Team Trump Continues Opening Arguments

President Donald Trump’s lawyers will continue to make opening arguments on Monday.

Trump’s team has about 20 more hours to present their arguments, but they are not expected to use all of their allotted time.

1:35 PM: Starr emphasizing that impeachment should be a last resort and urges Senators to return to the text of the Constitution to restore the country’s history and tradition re: the common law of presidential impeachment. He says the text always speaks of crimes, beginning with treason. Starr says the Framers made a deliberate and wise choice to cabin the power of impeachment. He says impeachment and removal overturns a national election and influences the next. He speaks about how impeachment must be bipartisan in nature.

Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton's impeachment, now says impeachment is happening "all too frequently": "We are living in what I think can aptly be described as the age of impeachment." https://t.co/iwYPRsRtGP pic.twitter.com/JO12w11rd9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2020

Ken Starr: Presidential impeachment has become a weapon to be wielded against one’s political opponent pic.twitter.com/dcHNLYNpDa — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 27, 2020

1:15 PM: Sekulow is introducing Ken Starr, who will speak next. Starr says the Senators are not in a legislative chamber during the proceedings but in a tribunal. He says we are living in “an age of impeachment” where presidential impeachment is invoked frequently and destabilizing.

Starr now quoting Scalia's dissent in Morrison v. Olson. (Starr only was able to investigate Clinton as independent counsel because the law was affirmed by SCOTUS). — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 27, 2020

1:10 PM: Sekulow leads off and they will not deal with speculation and allegations and deal with transcripts. He asks if presidents will now get impeached every time there is a policy difference.

1:05 PM: Senate Chaplain mentions Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant’s death before the trial resumes. McConnell wishes Chief Justice Roberts a happy birthday.

.@chaplain_black: "As millions mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and those who died with them, we think about life's brevity, uncertainty and legacy. Remind us that we all have a limited time on earth to leave the world better than we found it." pic.twitter.com/Ktpem3uja4 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 27, 2020

12:50 PM: A friendly reminder about the “Impeachment Hoax” hearing from Trump:

Senate hearing on the Impeachment Hoax starts today at 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

New Murkowski statement to @Newsy: She reiterates she has been curious about what John Bolton "might have to say." Says the time to decide on witnesses is almost here but wants to wait until opening arguments conclude. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/Jinz8TctxS — Patrick Terpstra (@PatrickTerpstra) January 27, 2020

Rep. Doug Collins: "Do not get distracted by the shiny objects of saying 'we need witnesses' or Bolton's new manuscript or anything else. Don't lose sight of the fact that the facts haven't changed." https://t.co/5CPWgWdxW1 pic.twitter.com/xEsMQ3rfkF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 27, 2020

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

12:45 PM: More pressure could be put on Chief Justice Roberts:

This careful reading of Senate Rules VII and XXIV could change everything: It explains what Chief Justice Roberts can do as presiding officer if the House Impeachment Managers invoke his subpoena power. Read closely:https://t.co/TogTohOQkB — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 27, 2020