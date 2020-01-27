Photos: Trump Supporters Camp Out Two Days Before New Jersey Rally

Roughly 50 supporters of President Donald Trump have lined up Monday morning for the president’s re-election rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to a local report.

News 12 New Jersey said Trump supporters begun lining up for the highly-anticipated event since 2:00 P.M. EST Sunday and are camping outside in tents, sleeping bags, and cots.

Trump merchandise is selling quickly in Wildwood this Sunday in preparation for the president’s visit on Tues. pic.twitter.com/bjzmsXnYcG — Peg Quann (@pegquann) January 26, 2020

More than 30 hours before President Trump's rally in Wildwood, supporters are already lined up on the sidewalk near the convention center. @News12NJ #njmornings @CarissaLawson @KristinaBehr pic.twitter.com/K5zzuapg17 — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) January 27, 2020

Supporters of President Trump lined up as early as yesterday afternoon for tomorrow nights rally in Wildwood NJ @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wuWjxCEeUr — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) January 27, 2020

Fans already camping out, vendors setting up for Trump's rally in Wildwood https://t.co/OZOQ56TfzE pic.twitter.com/4AOqFXCjF7 — NJ.com (@njdotcom) January 27, 2020

Estimates show up to 40,000 are expected to attend the rally, while Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who recently defected to the Republican Party over the Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort, said 100,000 tickets had been requested for the event.

The rally is slated to kick off at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Only around 5,000 people live in Wildwood full-time during the winter. The town’s officials have scrambled to put measures in place to ensure its roads can accommodate the massive inflow of traffic.

Thousands of people are expected outside New Jersey are expected to travel hours for the rally, including one die-hard Trump supporter Maria Cleary who lives in Warrington Township, Pennsylvania.

“For the first time, in my adult life, I’m passionate about a president and his vision for our country, his vision to put all Americans regardless of race, creed, color, or religion first,” Cleary told NJ.com. “I love that we have an unapologetically authentic president, a president who doesn’t speak in the delicate dialect of diplomacy but rather speaks to and stands up for the American citizens whom he was elected to represent. It doesn’t bother me that our president isn’t always nice and is at times inartful when he speaks; he’s strong and decisive, exactly why I voted for him in 2016.”