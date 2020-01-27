Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has surged past former Vice President Joe Biden to take first place in the key primary state of New Hampshire, according to a poll released Monday.

An NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald survey found Sanders has 29 percent support in New Hampshire, a jump of seven points in the same poll conducted earlier this month. Biden placed second with 22 percent, a drop of four points since the previous survey. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finished third place at 16 percent, while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg placed fourth with ten percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MM) came in fifth place with five percent.

The poll, between January 23 and 26, surveyed 407 “likely” Democrat primary voters and had a margin of error of 4.9 percent. It was conducted via telephone by RKM Research and Communications, NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston, Franklin Pierce University, and the Boston Herald.

The poll’s release comes after a CNN survey published Sunday also showed Sanders had gained support in the Granite State.

“Overall, 25% of likely Democratic primary voters back the Vermont senator, with former Vice President Joe Biden (16%), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (12%) battling for second place. Behind these four, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (6%), Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (5%) and businessman Andrew Yang (5%) make up a third tier of candidates,” CNN reported.

New Hampshire primary voters will head to the polls on February 11.

The socialist senator not only leads Biden in New Hampshire but in Iowa as well, a recently-released poll found. An Emerson College survey said Sanders leads Biden — 30 to 21 percent — among registered Democrats and left-of-center independent respondents. However, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Sunday found the former vice president still holds a nominal lead over the Vermont senator, 25 to 19 percent.

Iowa will hold its first-in-the-nation caucuses on February 3.