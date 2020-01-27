Report: Congressman Doug Collins to Run for Georgia Senate Seat

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is reportedly planning a run for a Georgia Senate seat, which would set off a contentious Senate election fight, according to a report released Monday.

Politico reported Monday that Rep. Collins, a member of President Trump’s impeachment legal defense team, plans to run for the Georgia Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The outlet suggested that the congressman will soon announce his campaign for the Senate seat.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler, a business executive, to the seat after President Trump urged the governor to choose Rep. Collins. Collins also served as a defender of President Trump during the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Gov. Kemp’s allies praised the governor’s choice in Loeffler. The governor’s team believes that Sen. Loeffler could compete in suburban areas that have shifted towards Democrats in recent elections. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also backed Sen. Loeffler in her reelection bid.

Loeffler pledged to pour $20 million of her money into her reelection campaign and has already covered much of the Georgia television market, portraying herself as a staunch defender of President Trump.

Rep. Collins’s supposed incoming announcement follows as Georgia House representatives have sponsored a bill that would shift the upcoming Senate jungle primary election to a more traditional primary election in May, followed by a November general election.

During the Loeffler’s relatively short time in the Senate, she made her first act as a senator to cosponsor Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) legislation to dismiss the impeachment trial against President Trump for lack of prosecution.

Sen. Loeffler also attacked Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Monday for appearing open to having additional witnesses testify during the Senate impeachment trial, which would extend the duration of the trial considerably.

Sen. Loeffler tweeted Monday that the House impeachment managers do not have a case for convicting President Trump of obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency:

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on!

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020