Donald Trump: Fox News ‘Really Pathetic’; Chris Wallace Belongs on CNN

President Donald Trump wrote off Fox News on Tuesday as “really pathetic” for trying to be “politically correct” by interviewing Democrats on their network.

“Really pathetic how Fox News is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no-name Senator from Maryland,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump needled Fox executives by reminding them that Democrat officials refused to allow them to participate in the Democrat National Committee debates.

The president singled out Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for his critical analysis featured on the network during the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate. On Monday, supporters of the president voiced their frustration after the network cut away from Trump’s lawyers defending the president on the Senate floor for panel programming and even an interview with former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA)

“Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC,” Trump wrote, hinting that perhaps Wallace would face the same fate as former Fox News afternoon host Shepard Smith. “How’s Shep Smith doing?”

Smith is considering a job at either CNN or MSNBC, according to recent reports.

“Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings,” he wrote. “Social Media is great!”