Gun Rationing, Other Controls Ready for Passage by VA Democrats

Democrats in Virginia’s House are full steam ahead with gun controls that include a rationing measure and a law that limits decisions parents can make when it comes to firearms in the home.

The gun rationing bill is HB 812, which prohibits law-abiding citizens from buying more than one handgun a month.

HB 1803 puts parents in a precarious position by making them criminally liable if their 15-17-year-old son or daughter accesses the gun they use for home defense. HB 1803 is moving through legislative channels with HB 72, the latter of which actually drops the age to 14 years, meaning a Class 6 felony is “the penalty for recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any person under the age of 14.”

Such legislation, should it become law, will effectively mean parents of children 14-17 years of age run the risk of felony charges if they keep a gun accessible for home defense. The NRA-ILA reports the legislation “severely restricts parental decisions about firearms in the home while attaching excessive penalties for violations.”

HB 9 is among the other gun controls being considered. It penalizes gun owners who fail to report their guns stolen within 24 hours of the theft occurring. The NRA-ILA notes that this punishes firearm owners instead of the criminals who steal firearms, “[victimizing] gun owners who suffer loss or theft of their property with a fine.”

Numerous other gun controls are pending for passage by Democrats as well.

On January 27, 2020, Breitbart News reported law enforcement’s opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s gun controls. Southern States Police Benevolent Association president Chris Skinner signed a statement saying, “We know that a well-armed, well-trained, law-abiding citizen is our best friend.”

