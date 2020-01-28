Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House senior adviser, slammed a CNN segment led by host Don Lemon, featuring him and two guests mocking President Trump’s supporters as ignorant “rubes.”

She tweeted, “You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”

Rick Wilson, a Never Trumper who frequently goes on cable news shows, called President Trump’s base “the credulous boomer rube demo” before launching into a heavy accent meant to mock them.

New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali then chimed in with his own mocking, adding in an accent, “Only them elitists know where Ukraine is.”

Lemon is shown laughing out of control, telling Wilson, “That was a good one.”

Some Trump supporters compared it to Hillary Clinton’s private comment that they were “deplorable”:

Can you find me a video that encapsulates how much the Washington pundits and the MSM hates all of us, something like Hillary calling us deplorables but even worse.pic.twitter.com/WYJ2fxsKAD — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 28, 2020

President Trump retweeted the clip, adding, “Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!).”

Ali first thanked Trump for sharing the clip, then later claimed he was being targeted after it was retweeted.

