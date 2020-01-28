Ted Cruz Leading Trump Impeachment Defense with Viral Podcast

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has led the defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial by launching a viral podcast.

Cruz and conservative commentator Michael Knowles launched a podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, which is recorded at the end of the impeachment trial every day.

Cruz and Knowles’ podcast has gone viral, reaching over half a million downloads and surpassing the Joe Rogan Experience and the The Daily by the New York Times.

Cruz told Politico that the American people want substance in an easy-to-digest format.

“With all the noise, with all the division we have right now, I think there’s a real hunger for substance,” Cruz said in an interview. “Most people don’t have time to turn on C-SPAN and watch 13 hours of impeachment proceedings. The idea of the podcast is something easy that someone can download and listen on the way to work in the morning.”

The Texas conservative provided an inside look behind the Senate impeachment trial. In one instance, Cruz said that he could see senators’ “eyes glazing over” because House impeachment managers repeated previous arguments.

“Like everyone had left and said ‘ok, I don’t know what’s going on here, but I’m bored out of my mind,” Cruz said.

Cruz also used the platform to provide advice for the president’s legal team. He suggested that the Trump team should attack former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Cruz said that he hopes the podcast could explain some of the more arcane parts of the impeachment trial, including Hunter Biden’s relationship with the Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings.

Cruz said:

It’s really anyone across the country who wants to understand what’s going on. Partisans spend so much time screaming at each other that it’s very hard for a lot of people to understand, “ok when it comes to impeachment what’s going on, what’s going on with Ukraine and Burisma and Joe Biden and what are all of these issues and what does the constitution say about it.” In Monday’s episode of the podcast, they discuss leaks coming from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book that suggest that President Trump allegedly tied national security assistance funding for Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens. The episode also discussed one establishment reporter attacking Cruz’s children, in which the reporter reportedly suggested Monday that Cruz’s children should be in jail if his children were in a similar situation to Hunter Biden.