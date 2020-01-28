Watch Live: Day Seven of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the seventh day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Trump’s legal team will start the third day of its opening arguments after the president’s team delivered a relatively short defense on Saturday.

Some Republican senators such as Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have signaled an openness to vote for additional witnesses after leaks of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book suggested that President Trump tied foreign national security assistance to an investigation into the Biden family.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the Senate’s newest member, attacked Romney for appeasing the left.

“After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment,” Loeffler tweeted Monday. “Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame,” Loeffler tweeted Monday. “The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said after during a break in the impeachment trial Monday that the president had good reason to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Cruz said, “We’ve just seen two hours of evidence and at a minimum, it was not only reasonable and justified but the president, I think, had an obligation to investigate corruption that potentially extended to the very highest levels of government.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the impeachment trial against President Trump.