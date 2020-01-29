Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg admitted that he was exhausted by the impeachment process taking place in Washington, DC, and would rather watch cartoons.

“I don’t know about you, but watching the news right now, watching the impeachment coverage, watching the Senate is exhausting,” he said.

Buttigieg commented on the impeachment process during a town hall in Ames, Iowa.

“I live and breathe politics and I find it exhausting, it’s just, it gets you down, and makes you want to watch cartoons instead,” he said.

Buttigieg urged supporters to stay engaged in politics, despite the exhausting process, and work with him to “send a different message” in 2020 by supporting him for president.

“It creates a temptation to give into that, to switch it off and walk away and give up, and not engage, which of course is exactly how the cynics would win, if we gave into that temptation,” he said.

Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden have enjoyed the freedom to flood the state of Iowa with events while Democrat Senator candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar are stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial.

The former South Bend Mayor publicly acknowledging the exhausting impeachment proceedings shows his effort to distance himself from the increasingly partisan process emanating from Washington, DC.

Buttigieg frequently refers to watching television and streaming shows, citing shows like 24, Ellen’s Game of Games, Game of Thrones, The West Wing, and This Is Us.

“I can’t watch it too often because I just cry like in the first 20 seconds. I’m just bawling,” he said, referring to the show This Is Us at a campaign event earlier this month.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he acknowledged watching animated shows as he fell asleep.

“I’ll catch a TV show before bed sometimes,” he said. “Usually Family Guy or Rick and Morty is on as I’m drifting off.”