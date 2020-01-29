Poll: 77% of Voters Against Impeachment Believe Trump Did Nothing Wrong

A Quinnipiac University poll found found 77 percent of voters who want President Trump to stay in office do not see a problem with his Ukraine dealings.

The country is almost evenly divided on removing Trump with 48 percent against it and 47 percent in favor.

As for calling new witnesses for the Senate trial, 75 percent are in favor, with 20 percent opposed, according to the poll.

“There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it’s a different story outside the Beltway,” poll analyst Mary Snow said in the university’s article about its survey. “Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters.”

Broken down by party, support for witnesses includes 49 percent of Republicans, 95 percent of Democrats, and 75 percent of independents.

“The overwhelming majority of voters who have an opinion on whether the Senate should vote to remove President Trump or not, 89 percent, say they’ve already made up their minds, while 10 percent say they might change their minds,” Quinnipiac University wrote about its poll.

In regard to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, 53 percent said they don’t believe Trump is telling the truth as opposed to 40 percent who believe the president.

Other findings of the poll included:

• A majority of voters, 57 percent, say they would like President Trump to provide more details about his actions involving Ukraine, while 38 percent say they are satisfied with the explanation he has provided. • More than half of voters, 54 percent, believe President Trump abused his power regarding his actions involving Ukraine, while 42 percent say he did not. • A similar 52 percent think that President Trump obstructed Congress regarding its investigation of his actions involving Ukraine, while 42 percent think he did not. • Just over half of American voters, 52 percent, think the Trump administration’s withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine was not justified, while 34 percent say it was justified.

But despite an effort to oust Trump since the day he was inaugurated in January 2017, “President Trump matches his highest job approval rating since taking office, as 43 percent of voters approve of the job he’s doing,” the Quinnipiac University article said of its poll, which included a 52 percent disapproval rating.

Republicans approve of Trump 94 to 4 percent disapproval, while Democrats disapprove 95 to 3 percent approval and independents with 53 disapproving to 38 percent approving.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from January 22–27, 2020, and used random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. Responses were reported from 1,905 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points and 2,170 adults with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

The survey included 827 Democrat voters and independent voters who lean Democrat with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.