Watch Live: Day Eight of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the eighth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Now that the president’s legal team concluded its opening arguments, senators will have the opportunity to ask the House impeachment managers and the president’s defense questions regarding the charges laid against Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a former Missouri attorney general, said Tuesday that he will submit a series of questions relating to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) relationship with the intelligence officer “whistleblower” and the House impeachment managers. Hawley also plans to ask about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his relationship with Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings.

Senate Democrats have been calling for other witnesses, especially former National Security Adviser John Bolton, to testify after leaks from Bolton’s new book suggested that Trump had tied foreign security assistance for Ukraine to an investigation into Hunter Biden.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night that the Senate does not need to hear more witnesses during the impeachment trial.

“On Friday, I’m going to vote that we don’t need any more witnesses. With 17 witnesses in the House, we’ve heard all the evidence. The House Managers have failed,” the Texas senator said.

The media have also distorted Senate Republicans’ stance on if they would vote for additional witnesses to testify during the impeachment trial.

The Washington Post and Chris Wallace reported that Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was considering voting for more witnesses to appear before the trial.

Cassidy said that the media reports about his call to have additional witnesses appear before the Senate are wrong.

Cassidy tweeted Tuesday, “Chris Wallace and the @washingtonpost are wrong. I never said that we should call witnesses. This is a mischaracterization of my remarks and are second-hand.”

“It is not from me. Our process is that we will decide on witnesses at the end of questioning,” he added.

