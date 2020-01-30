Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday that the Senate will soon “cut to the chase” and acquit President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

Loeffler, the Senate’s newest member, spoke to Breitbart News regarding the current proceedings in the Senate impeachment trial. On Wednesday and Thursday, Senators have asked the House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal counsel questions regarding the articles of impeachment laid out against the president.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told Breitbart News Thursday that he believes the Senate will “hopefully” move to acquit President Trump by Friday night.

The Georgia Republican said that she believes that the Senate trial will quickly lead to the president’s eventual acquittal.

Loeffler told Breitbart News, “I think it’s going to quickly lead to the vote with witnesses and just to cut to the chase – ultimately the president’s acquittal. I think this impeachment case has been wholly deficient on both articles and not just from a process perspective but from a fact perspective.”

“It’s certainly possible [on a Friday acquittal]. I think everyone’s ready to move on. We’re starting to repeat questions. And certainly, I know back at home Georgians are ready to move on and get back to work, working with President Trump to move his agenda forward,” she added.

The Georgia senator said that there should be an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his relationship with Ukrainian oil company Burisma once the impeachment trial concludes.

“I think the House managers invoked his name over 400 times, indicating the depth of these issues and certainly in Ukraine, helping Ukrainians, our allies, root out corruption is a big obligation of ours, particularly when U.S. taxpayer dollars are flowing into Ukraine and one of the most corrupt oligarchs was involved with Vice President Biden’s son, so that’s worth a look,” she said.

Loeffler said that she believes that Democrats have tried to “distract us from [Hunter and Burisma], and we’ll definitely have to look into that pretty quickly” once the trial concludes.

Sen. Loeffler said that she believes that the Democrats’ push for additional witnesses is “reminiscent of the [Brett] Kavanaugh trial, where they tried different tactics and leaks to try to introduce new evidence because they realized they’re not getting the job done.”

Polling from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has shown that impeachment has been an “albatross” around Democrats’ “necks.” Loeffler contended that impeachment will motivate the American people to vote for Republicans.

She said, “Not only had it backfired, I think it will motivate people to vote because they realize that Washington politicians were trying to take that away from them.”

The Georgia conservative said Trump’s populist campaign for president inspired her to run for the Senate. Loeffler, a former CEO for digital currency company Bakkt, serves as part of a new generation of Senators such as Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rick Scott (R-FL), who could apply their business perspective to improve Washington, DC, in a similar manner to President Trump.

Loeffler said, “It was just eight weeks that I was just running a company. But, three years ago when the president was elected, it was very encouraging to have an outsider to politics to come in and start making real changes to Washington. And it was a big reason that I felt called to put my hand up and run in the state of Georgia so that I could bring my outside perspective to DC. I’m a businesswoman with nearly three decades of experience, I understand issues of the private sector, I’ve been a job seeker, I’ve been a job creator, and I’m also a strong conservative woman. And, I think we need more of those in Washington and to stand by President Trump and his agenda. I can see there’s a lot of need for that out there and that Washington, thanks to career politicians, is broken.