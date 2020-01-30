Watch Live: Day Nine of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the ninth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

The Senate will begin the second day in which senators will ask the House Democrat impeachment managers and the President’s legal counsel questions regarding the articles of impeachment laid against the president. The Democrats charge that Trump abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress’ impeachment inquiry against him.

Senate Democrats have been calling for other witnesses, especially former National Security Adviser John Bolton, to testify after leaks from Bolton’s book suggested that Trump had tied foreign security assistance for Ukraine to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

A Politico report suggested that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Doug Jones (D-AL), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) may vote to acquit Trump during the impeachment trial.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News Wednesday that although he believes that red-state Democrats such as Manchin may vote for additional witnesses during the trial, senators such as him may end up voting to acquit the president.

“There are several Democrats that are squirming about what to do,” Braun said.

