Lisa Murkowski Opposes Calling Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced Friday that she will oppose a motion to call additional witnesses as part of the Senate’s impeachment trial, paving the way for a swift acquittal of President Donald Trump.

“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more,” Murkowski, a moderate swing vote, said in a statement. “The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.”

The Alaskan Republican lambasted the “partisan nature” of the Democrats’ impeachment effort, saying the trial was unfair and that Congress had failed in its duty as a governing body.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” said the senator.

“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another,” she added. “We are sadly at a low point of division in this country.”

Murkowski’s decision ends the Democrats’ hopes to garner the 51 votes needed to call on current and former White House officials to testify, including fired National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Late Thursday evening, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) became the 50th Senator to announce that he opposes further testimonies.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander said in a statement.

“There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence,’ he added. “There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.”

