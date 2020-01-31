Michael Bloomberg Surpasses Elizabeth Warren Nationally, Poll Shows

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), who made a late entry into the Democrat presidential race, has surpassed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), taking third place nationally, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday.

The poll, taken January 29-30, 2020, showed Joe Biden (D) leading the field with 23 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 18 percent support. However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has taken a spot in the top three in the majority of national polls, slipped to fourth place with ten percent support. Bloomberg surpassed her, taking third place with 12 percent support. According to Reuters, that reflects a five-point jump from a similar poll taken early December.

“Bloomberg’s popularity has risen in the poll almost every week since then,” the survey found, noting his popularity among “Baby Boomers, high-income earners, [and] rural Americans and Democrats without a college degree.”

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Tom Steyer (D), and Andrew Yang (D) garnered four percent support each.