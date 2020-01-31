Michael Bloomberg Surpasses Elizabeth Warren Nationally, Poll Shows

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D), who made a late entry into the Democrat presidential race, has surpassed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), taking third place nationally, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday.
The poll, taken January 29-30, 2020, showed Joe Biden (D) leading the field with 23 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 18 percent support. However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has taken a spot in the top three in the majority of national polls, slipped to fourth place with ten percent support. Bloomberg surpassed her, taking third place with 12 percent support. According to Reuters, that reflects a five-point jump from a similar poll taken early December.
“Bloomberg’s popularity has risen in the poll almost every week since then,” the survey found, noting his popularity among “Baby Boomers, high-income earners, [and] rural Americans and Democrats without a college degree.”
The results stem from responses from 565 individuals who identified as Democrat or independent-affiliated registered voters. The margin of error is +/- 5 percent.
The results coincide with several recent polls signaling a Bloomberg rise. A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday showed the billionaire coming in fourth place with double-digit support nationally.
As Breitbart News reported:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) placed third with 14 percent, but Bloomberg surged to fourth place, just two points behind Warren with 12 percent support.
The survey also revealed that Biden is the top second choice candidate among Bloomberg supporters, although the former New York City mayor falters in support in early primary and caucus states, dropping to seventh place with two percent support. The early state results come to no surprise, as Bloomberg has focused solely on a Super Tuesday state strategy. Indeed, the survey shows Bloomberg performing better in Super Tuesday states, coming in fourth place with 13 percent support — one point more than his national average.
Additionally, a St. Pete Polls survey released this week showed Bloomberg jumping to second place in Florida:
Biden 41%
Bloomberg 17%
Sanders 9%
Warren 7%
Buttigieg 6%
Klobuchar 5%
Yang/Steyer 2%https://t.co/2hPocVgBWB
— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) January 29, 2020
Bloomberg, who has spent millions on political advertising, is spending $10 million on gun control ads, which will air during the Super Bowl.
