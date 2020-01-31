Two female suspects are in police custody after breaching two security checkpoints at President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club on Friday, law enforcement officials said.

In a statement via the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were trailing a black SUV when it rammed through the checkpoints at around 11:40 a.m. EST, prompting officers to open fire as the suspects sped toward the front of the property.

The suspects were arrested after state highway troops and a PBSO helicopter located them on-site.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident.

Details about possible injuries are currently unknown.