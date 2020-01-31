‘Profiles in Corruption’ to Debut at #2 on New York Times Bestseller List

The bombshell investigatory blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite will debut at number two next week on the New York Times bestseller list.
Profiles in Corruption, which Jeff Bezos’s Amazon listed as out of stock for days, comes in just behind A Very Stable Genius written by two Washington Post reporters.
The revelations inside Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s book are based on over a year and a half of research and contain zero unnamed sources. These include:
- Joe Biden’s Brother Frank Linked to Projects Receiving $54,000,000 in Taxpayer Loans from the Obama Administration—Despite No Experience by Haris Alic
- Hunter Biden’s Firms Scored Reportedly Hundreds of Millions from Russians, Chinese, and Kazakhs by Kristina Wong
- Elizabeth Warren Made Millions Helping Corporations Evade Their Pension and Healthcare Obligations by Hannah Bleau
- Amy Klobuchar Selectively Prosecuted White-Collar Crimes, Failed to Pursue Massive Ponzi Scheme—Despite Evidence by Haris Alic
- Book Bombshell: James Biden’s Firm Got $1.5 Billion in Government Contracts Despite Zero Experience by Haris Alic
- Joe Biden’s Sister Valerie Sent Millions of Joe’s Campaign Dollars to Her Own Consulting Firm by Hannah Bleau
- Book Bombshell: Start-up Linked to Hunter Biden’s Firm Bagged $3 Million from Government Program Run by Biden Adviser by Haris Alic
- Elizabeth Warren’s Daughter Amelia Piggybacked off Mom to Cash In on Corporate Contracts by Hannah Bleau
- Klobuchar Received Thousands from Corporations While Introducing Legislation That Benefitted Them by Haris Alic
- Breaking Bombshell: Elizabeth Warren’s Son-in-Law Produced Film Funded by Iranian Government by Kristina Wong
To date, not a single establishment media TV outlet has covered Profiles in Corruption or asked politicians questions about its explosive investigatory findings, all of which are meticulously documented in the book’s 1,126 endnotes.
