RNC Sees Record Fundraising Numbers for Non-Presidential Election Year

The Republican National Committee (RNC) closed out 2019 with a record $26.5 million raised in December, bringing it to $241.1 million raised throughout the entire year — a record for a non-presidential election year.

The RNC figure for December alone was nearly $6 million more than the $20.6 million it reported in November, which was the committee’s best-ever November to date. At the time, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attributed the monster haul, in part, to the “Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade.”

As Fox News reported, the $26.5 million raised in December demonstrates a record for the month and, even more so, a record for a non-presidential election year with $241.1 raised by the RNC alone. The RNC, combined with the Trump campaign’s fundraising wings, raised nearly half a billion, $463.6, million last year, amid the impeachment battle that largely dominated the fall. They have just short of $200 million cash-on-hand combined.

“Americans are investing in a party and a president that are fighting for them,” McDaniel said, according to Fox News.

“They are tuning out the Democrats’ politically motivated impeachment charade and turning out for the president and his record of results,” she continued.

“On November 3rd, voters will choose to continue on this path of American greatness by re-electing President Trump and voting for Republicans up and down the ballot,” McDaniel added:

The GOP has channeled the frustration of the masses who have opposed the partisan impeachment effort pushed by the Democrats.

The Trump campaign and RNC raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry in September alone:

“It’s incredible,” RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington said during an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s The Jeff Poor Show in December.

She continued:

We have an amazing grassroots army of volunteers, and that’s only skyrocketed since the impeachment charade. We have thousands sign up to get involved off the sidelines. Every single month, we’ve broken records on fundraising — our joint fundraising with the Trump campaign. We’ve just never seen an off-year election like this at the RNC. We’re in a very strong position, and it is because the country is in a strong position, and the Democrats have all the losing arguments. So, we’re really energized. We’re really excited.

“We’re in states that haven’t been on the map for us in decades. It’s like President Trump transformed the map in 2016,” she added.

The record fundraising numbers coincide with the RNC’s plans to swarm over a dozen battleground states — including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Minnesota, and New Mexico — with hundreds of additional staffers ahead of November’s election.