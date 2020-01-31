Watch Live: Day Ten of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the tenth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

The Senate is moving towards a vote on whether they would want to hear additional witnesses testify before the impeachment trial. Most Senate Republicans have said that they have heard enough testimony to move beyond this section of the impeachment trial. It looks likely that Senate Republicans have the votes to be able to block any calls for additional witnesses during the trial.

However, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has yet to state whether she plans to vote for additional witnesses.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) announced Thursday night that he will vote against calling for additional witnesses.

“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander said in a statement.

In contrast, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is up for reelection in 2020, said Thursday that she will support a motion calling for more witnesses during the trial.

“I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity,” Collins said in a statement. “Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed,”

