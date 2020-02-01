Police Find Intrusion Suspect’s Body in Yard After Homeowner Opens Fire

Police in Everett, Washington, found an intrusion suspect’s body in the yard Friday night after a homeowner opened fire.

KING 5 reports that the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m.

KIRO 7 reports that the homeowner came home and discovered the alleged intruder, and a confrontation in the front yard ensued. The homeowner opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

Responding officers attempted CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said the homeowner “has been completely cooperative” and both he and family witnesses describe a scenario where shots were fired after a confrontation.

