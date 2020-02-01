Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) booed Hillary Clinton at an Iowa event for her candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Friday evening, drawing laughter from the audience.

Tlaib made an appearance at Sanders’ “Caucus Concert” in Clive, Iowa, on Friday, which also featured a performance by the indie folk band Bon Iver, and took an opportunity on stage to boo Sanders’ former challenger.

During the panel discussion, the moderator, Dionna Langford, made a reference to Clinton’s recent remarks that “nobody likes him [Sanders].”

“We’re not going to boo. We’re not going to boo. We’re classy here,” Langford told the audience.

Tlaib interjected.

“No, no, I’ll boo,” she said, shouting “boo” loudly into the microphone:

BREAKING: At a @BernieSanders rally in Iowa tonight, a leading Sanders’ surrogate @RashidaTlaib led the crowd in booing @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/AKdi2psI2h — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 1, 2020

Her action drew laughter from the audience as well as her colleagues, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No. We’re going to boo. That’s alright. The haters, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win,” Tlaib continued.

“There we go,” Langford said.

Clinton’s controversial remarks surfaced last week following a preview of the upcoming documentary of her life, debuting on Hulu March 6.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton states in the documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”